Driver injured in crash near Tingwall

The section of road north of the Veensgarth turn-off was closed to traffic.

A driver was injured and had to be cut free from their car after a crash on the A907 last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision near Tingwall, just north of the Veensgarth turn-off, at around 8.20pm.

Scottish Fire Service said two crews from Lerwick and one from Scalloway attended. They used cutting gear to free the casualty.

Police said one person was taken to hospital and the road was clear by 10.30pm.