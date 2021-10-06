News

Driver injured in crash near Tingwall

Andrew Hirst 59 min ago 0
Driver injured in crash near Tingwall
The section of road north of the Veensgarth turn-off was closed to traffic.

A driver was injured and had to be cut free from their car after a crash on the A907 last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to reports of a single vehicle collision near Tingwall, just north of the Veensgarth turn-off, at around 8.20pm.

Scottish Fire Service said two crews from Lerwick and one from Scalloway attended. They used cutting gear to free the casualty. 

Police said one person was taken to hospital and the road was clear by 10.30pm.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.