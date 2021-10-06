News

Health centre short on GPs after two locums cancel visits from mainland

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 59 min ago 0
Health centre short on GPs after two locums cancel visits from mainland
Lerwick Health Centre.

Patients are being urged to only contact a health centre about urgent matters amid a further shortage of GPs.

Lerwick GP Practice said today (Wednesday) the shortage was due to two locums cancelling their trips to Shetland.

Posting on Facebook, the practice said: “We are working hard to try to arrange further locum cover but unfortunately in the short term we will be two GPs down.

“We would like to ask you that if your enquiry is of a non-urgent nature that you check the NHS Inform website as a first resort before contacting the practice.

The health centre said it would prioritise urgent patient requests but warned it may take a “few extra days” to respond to those that are non-urgent. 

The shortage is the latest in staffing issues, which saw an appeal this summer for patients to think carefully about where they sought help. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.