Councillor completes a fundraising marathon despite twisted ankle

A councillor has made a marathon effort to raise hundreds of pounds to support fair trade.

Moraig Lyall ran the equivalent of a marathon with her husband Norrie.

The couple ran from Scalloway to Scatsta. Their efforts have so far raised more than £400 through a JustGiving page.

It came in a weekend which also saw competitors taking part in larger-scale events such as the Loch Ness Marathon and, further south, the London Marathon.

Mrs Lyall fell part way through while stepping off the road to avoid a bus – and suffered a twisted ankle for her effort.

But she persevered through the pain and finished the 26.2 mile distance in under four hours.

“It was really sore. I had to ignore the pain and keep running,” she said.

“Once I realised it wasn’t going to get any worse, I just kept going.”

Mrs Lyall completed the run in support of Traidcraft, for which she has served as a “fair trader” for over 20 years.

“It’s something I’ve supported for a long time,” she said.

“I just think it’s really important that people are properly rewarded for their labour.

“It’s a huge problem in all sorts of countries around the world.”

She added: “Although Tradecraft is a trading company, Tradecraft Exchange is their charitable wing that engages with communities and organisations to get their products to market, and lobby governments to have their rules on trade changed.

“I’m really pleased with the money we’ve raised, and I hope it makes a difference.”

The required discipline for the event has not put the couple off – they are due to undertake a half marathon at Glen Cova in November.