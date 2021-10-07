News

Councillor completes a fundraising marathon despite twisted ankle

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 30 min ago 0
Councillor completes a fundraising marathon despite twisted ankle

A councillor has made a marathon effort to raise hundreds of pounds to support fair trade.

Moraig Lyall ran the equivalent of a marathon with her husband Norrie.

The couple ran from Scalloway to Scatsta. Their efforts have so far raised more than £400 through a JustGiving page.

It came in a weekend which also saw competitors taking part in larger-scale events such as the Loch Ness Marathon and, further south, the London Marathon.

Mrs Lyall fell part way through while stepping off the road to avoid a bus – and suffered a twisted ankle for her effort.

But she persevered through the pain and finished the 26.2 mile distance in under four hours.

“It was really sore. I had to ignore the pain and keep running,” she said.

“Once I realised it wasn’t going to get any worse, I just kept going.”

Mrs Lyall completed the run in support of Traidcraft, for which she has served as a “fair trader” for over 20 years.

“It’s something I’ve supported for a long time,” she said.

“I just think it’s really important that people are properly rewarded for their labour.

“It’s a huge problem in all sorts of countries around the world.”

She added: “Although Tradecraft is a trading company, Tradecraft Exchange is their charitable wing that engages with communities and organisations to get their products to market, and lobby governments to have their rules on trade changed.

“I’m really pleased with the money we’ve raised, and I hope it makes a difference.”

The required discipline for the event has not put the couple off – they are due to undertake a half marathon at Glen Cova in November.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.