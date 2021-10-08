In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 8th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Haulage service is being stretched to breaking point. Warnings have been issued after a “six figure sum” was reportedly lost to the isles economy in the past week alone.
- Shetland star Dougie Henshall has unveiled a plaque outside the fictional home of his character Jimmy Perez.
- Stringent coronavirus regulations are posing a threat to community halls, with long-standing committee members giving up their responsibilities.
- An Energy Isles consultee has warned the windfarm site remains “totally inappropriate” despite revisions.
- Replica sixareen Vaila Mae made the best of centuries old seafaring technology to improve stability in strong wind at the weekend.
- SPORT – Isles runners took on the ultimate endurance race by running the Loch Ness and London Marathons.