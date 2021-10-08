News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 55 min ago
In today’s (Friday, 8th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – Haulage service is being stretched to breaking point. Warnings have been issued after a “six figure sum” was reportedly lost to the isles economy in the past week alone.
  • Shetland star Dougie Henshall has unveiled a plaque outside the fictional home of his character Jimmy Perez.
  • Stringent coronavirus regulations are posing a threat to community halls, with long-standing committee members giving up their responsibilities.
  • An Energy Isles consultee has warned the windfarm site remains “totally inappropriate” despite revisions.
  • Replica sixareen Vaila Mae made the best of centuries old seafaring technology to improve stability in strong wind at the weekend.
  • SPORT – Isles runners took on the ultimate endurance race by running the Loch Ness and London Marathons.
