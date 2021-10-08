New website for Orion clean energy project

An image from the new website. Photo: Orion.

An ambitious project to establish Shetland as the first “green energy island” has launched a new website to share information.

The Orion clean energy project’s website hopes to provide an online resource about the work undertaken to transform Shetland into a centre for secure and affordable clean energy.

The website has been developed by Shetland company NB Communication and the SIC and includes information and content from all the strategic partners involved in the project.

The SIC’s infrastructure director John Smith said: “Orion’s aims are wide-ranging, involving partners from a number of sectors, and it’s great to have such a comprehensive website now in place.

“The website shares a lot of up to date information on the project and promotes the opportunity for better engagement with individuals and organisation that are interested in the Orion project’s aims.”

The website can be found here.