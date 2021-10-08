News

‘We are wrapped’ – Isles filming of Shetland completes as production moves to Glasgow

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 25 min ago 0
‘We are wrapped’ – Isles filming of Shetland completes as production moves to Glasgow
   Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Perez in the Shetland TV series with the plaque. Photo:  Mark Mainz/BBC

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has announced the isles-based filming for series seven has completed with production moving to Glasgow.

Cast and crew of the popular crime drama have been busy shooting scenes at locations around Shetland over recent weeks, including a busy day of filming in Lerwick on Wednesday.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the series, was presented with a Hollywood-style plaque on Tuesday to celebrate the show and its positive effect on tourism.

Announcing the end of filming last night (Thursday), Henshall said on Twitter:  “We are wrapped on Shetland. Production now moves to Glasgow for the rest of season seven.

“As ever thank you to the people here for your help, support, and patience we couldn’t do it without you.” 

Season six of the series will premier on Wednesday, 20th October on BBC1.

The show is based on characters from the series of Ann Cleeves novels.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.