‘We are wrapped’ – Isles filming of Shetland completes as production moves to Glasgow

Douglas Henshall, who plays DI Perez in the Shetland TV series with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has announced the isles-based filming for series seven has completed with production moving to Glasgow.

Cast and crew of the popular crime drama have been busy shooting scenes at locations around Shetland over recent weeks, including a busy day of filming in Lerwick on Wednesday.

Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the series, was presented with a Hollywood-style plaque on Tuesday to celebrate the show and its positive effect on tourism.

Announcing the end of filming last night (Thursday), Henshall said on Twitter: “We are wrapped on Shetland. Production now moves to Glasgow for the rest of season seven.

“As ever thank you to the people here for your help, support, and patience we couldn’t do it without you.”

Season six of the series will premier on Wednesday, 20th October on BBC1.

The show is based on characters from the series of Ann Cleeves novels.