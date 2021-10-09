Make the most of stunning lighthouse sculptures while they remain on show

‘Light Stitch’ designed by Leah Pendleton at Victoria Pier, Lerwick.

Time is running out to visit three spectacular sculptures launched to shine “a light in the dark” for people affected by cancer.

The lighthouse displays went on display in August at Lerwick Harbour’s Victoria Pier; Sumburgh Head and Scalloway, as part of Clan Cancer Support’s interactive trail.

Eight “little lighthouses” have also been on display across the isles. In all, the Light the North campaign has featured 50 sculptures across Shetland, Orkney, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

But with the trail set to end next Sunday, folk are being encouraged to make the most of it while it lasts.

Lerwick Port Authority’s (LPA) chief executive Captain Calum Grains urged islanders to get out and donate to Clan in support of the vital support it provides to cancer patients.

“Light Stitch”, the detailed, eye-catching design selected by the LPA, was created by Leah Pendleton who was inspired by traditional Fair Isle patterns and Shetland flag colours to create a knitted-effect lighthouse.

Shetland artist Yolanda Bruce’s lighthouse, titled “The Way Home”, has been on show at Sumburgh Head, inspired by the sea charts, nautical navigation symbols and shipping forecasts she remembers from her youth.

Scalloway’s sculpture, titled “Hope is the Anchor of Life”, was created by artist Moira Milne, taking inspiration from the rugged North Sea to pay homage to family and friends who have suffered from cancer.

The “Little Lights’ educational project, with 90 sculptures, has also been supported backed by the LPA in partnership with Lerwick’s Bell’s Brae Primary School.

Currently at Mareel, the school’s lighthouse will be sent with the others to the Gordon Barracks, Aberdeen, where all the lighthouses will be brought together for a farewell viewing at an all-ticket weekend fundraiser on 29th-31st October.

The finale will be an auction of all the large lighthouses at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on 1st November, with opportunities to bid for unique works-of-art from the trail and provide a final boost to the campaign.

The pupils’ little lighthouse will be returned to Bell’s Brae Primary.

Visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk/ for more.