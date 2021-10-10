News

Book reading and party to kick off series of newly commissioned performances

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 59 min ago 0
Dirk Robertson, illustration for Ann Marie Anderson’s Myrtle an Meenie.

A book reading is set to kick off a series of performances spanning comedy, dance, literature, film and music. 

Shetland Arts has announced six newly commissioned acts through the We Are Live scheme, funded through Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund. 

The first event will be a free book reading and launch party for Myrtle an Meenie, hosted by its author Ann Marie Anderson and illustrator Dirk Robertson with music from The Revellers.

The event will take place on Saturday 30th October from 2pm–3.30pm at Mareel.

Audiences can expect a fun, free family friendly book launch, celebrating Shetland dialect, art, performance and music.

Falling on Halloween weekend, bairns are encouraged to dress up for the event, with a prize on offer for the best efforts.

Further performances will be announced soon.

They will feature: Christie Williamson, Chris Stout & Catriona Mackay; The Imposters; Herkja; Kathryn Spence, JJ Jamieson, Liz Musser; Liam Withnail, Rosco McLelland & Marjolein Robertson.

Visit shetlandarts.org for information and tickets. 

