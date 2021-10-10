Crofters welcome minister’s commitment to strengthen their sector

Crofters have welcomed Scottish government commitments to provide support and reforms to strengthen their sector.

Rural affairs minister Mairi Gougeon was praised for her “upbeat” address to the Scottish Crofting Federation’s recent annual general meeting.

Federation chairman Donald MacKinnon said: “She tackled issues of concern to crofters, head-on, and reaffirmed commitments the government has made.

“A topical issue is the enforcement of duties in order to ensure occupation and use of crofts, and, in doing so, creating further opportunities for new entrants to crofting.

“As well as increasing the capacity of the Crofting Commission ‘Residency and Land Use’ team… the government is taking action on its own crofting estates to enforce duties and create opportunities for new entrants.

“The Cabinet Secretary agreed that there needs to be an appropriate balance found between public interest and private property rights.”