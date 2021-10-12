News

Council convener Bell to stand down at next election

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell has said he will not stand for re-election next May.

The former policeman has been both councillor and convener since 2012, making him the SIC’s second-longest serving convener, but has decided to stand down at the next local elections in 2022.

He said he had made the decision in order to spend more time with his family.

“I really decided at the last election that would be the last one,” he said.

“I’ve been a councillor and convener for ten years – that’s the longest role I have held.”

Mr Bell, who was the former area commander for the isles, said the role of convener was the “biggest honour of my working life”.

“I wouldn’t say I have enjoyed every single minute of it, because that clearly wouldn’t be true, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Local council elections are set to be held on Thursday, 5th May 2022.

