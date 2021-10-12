News

Health chief to continue joint role between Orkney and Shetland boards until next autumn

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 11 min ago 0
Health chief to continue joint role between Orkney and Shetland boards until next autumn 

Health chief Michael Dickson is set to continue his joint role leading services in Shetland and Orkney for another year.

NHS Shetland’s board chairman Gary Robinson announced today (Tuesday) that Mr Dickson would continue to provide interim leadership in Orkney, following discussions with Caroline Lamb, director general for health and social care.

Mr Dickson had been appointed to the Orkney role in June last year, amid calls for the outgoing chief, Iain Stewart, to resign following his admission he had breached Covid travel regulations.

He has been splitting his time between the two health board regions ever since.

Mr Robinson said NHS Orkney would begin recruitment for a new chief early next year, with the current joint arraignment to continue until next autumn.

He said Ms Lamb and clinical director Jason Leitch both recognised the value of partnership working between the regions during their recent visit to Shetland.

“While there is no intention to merge boards, there are areas where it makes sense to collaborate,” Mr Robinson added.

He thanked Mr Dickson for his commitment to both boards as well as all staff who worked to “ensure the resilience within teams across both organisations”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.