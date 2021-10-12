Health chief to continue joint role between Orkney and Shetland boards until next autumn 

Health chief Michael Dickson is set to continue his joint role leading services in Shetland and Orkney for another year.

NHS Shetland’s board chairman Gary Robinson announced today (Tuesday) that Mr Dickson would continue to provide interim leadership in Orkney, following discussions with Caroline Lamb, director general for health and social care.

Mr Dickson had been appointed to the Orkney role in June last year, amid calls for the outgoing chief, Iain Stewart, to resign following his admission he had breached Covid travel regulations.

He has been splitting his time between the two health board regions ever since.

Mr Robinson said NHS Orkney would begin recruitment for a new chief early next year, with the current joint arraignment to continue until next autumn.

He said Ms Lamb and clinical director Jason Leitch both recognised the value of partnership working between the regions during their recent visit to Shetland.

“While there is no intention to merge boards, there are areas where it makes sense to collaborate,” Mr Robinson added.

He thanked Mr Dickson for his commitment to both boards as well as all staff who worked to “ensure the resilience within teams across both organisations”.