News

New Gilbert Bain decision to be made this year after quicker than expected progress

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 42 min ago 0
New Gilbert Bain decision to be made this year after quicker than expected progress
The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

A decision on the replacement of the Gilbert Bain Hospital could be made this year after the health board made rapid progress on the plans.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said the strategic assessment was going well.

Initially, it had been expected to present to the health board in February, but Mrs Carolan said that would now be brought forward to the December meeting.

“There’s a big engagement component to that with third sector, local staff and the public,” she added.

Mrs Carolan also said the plans needed to come before the board by December in order to fit in with the timescale for capital investments.

Plans for a new hospital have been under discussion for several years.

There has been growing urgency ever since a report in 2019 found the current hospital building was not fit for purpose.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.