New Gilbert Bain decision to be made this year after quicker than expected progress

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

A decision on the replacement of the Gilbert Bain Hospital could be made this year after the health board made rapid progress on the plans.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said the strategic assessment was going well.

Initially, it had been expected to present to the health board in February, but Mrs Carolan said that would now be brought forward to the December meeting.

“There’s a big engagement component to that with third sector, local staff and the public,” she added.

Mrs Carolan also said the plans needed to come before the board by December in order to fit in with the timescale for capital investments.

Plans for a new hospital have been under discussion for several years.

There has been growing urgency ever since a report in 2019 found the current hospital building was not fit for purpose.