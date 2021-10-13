Drunk driver who smashed through garden wall after high speed police chase is jailed for 14 months

A drink driver who crashed into a house after a high speed police chase while almost five times over the limit has been jailed for 14 months.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Scott Anderson, 31, it was a “horrendous” example of dangerous driving committed with a “high degree of culpability” on his part.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday how Anderson was lucky no one had been killed after his high speed chase through Lerwick on Saturday, 17th July.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Anderson had been told the car was unsafe and unroadworthy when he bought it for £50 over Facebook just a few days previously.

It had failed its MOT in 2019 due to several dangerous defects that were not financially viable to repair.

Mr MacKenzie said the seller became concerned and alerted the police when he saw Anderson driving the car despite its dangerous condition.

Officers, who were also aware Anderson only had a provisional licence, spotted him driving along Commercial Street at just after 10pm.

They followed him into Esplanade, flashed the blue lights and told him to stop.

However, Mr MacKenzie told the court Anderson ignored the instruction and continued driving along Esplanade into Commercial Road.

“The officers activated their sirens and the accused’s immediate response was to increase speed dramatically,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Anderson veered into the opposite carriageway with oncoming motorists approaching in his attempt to get away, the court heard.

One witness who was overtaken by Anderson, said he was travelling at 60-70mph.

He told officers it was more like Anderson was driving on a motorway than through a town centre.

Approaching the Grantfield Garage roundabout at speed, Anderson went straight over and ploughed into the garden wall of a house belonging to a 79-year-old woman.

Much of the wall was destroyed and the car continued into front of the house causing further damage.

Mr Mackenzie said the hearing impaired householder, who was in bed at the time, reported the severe vibrations caused by the collision left her headboard shaking.

Parked cars were also damaged by debris which flew as far as 22 metres from the collision.

An unrestrained dog that was in the car was injured but ran off.

Officers arrested Anderson and took him to the police station.

According to court documents, he recorded 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which is almost five times the legal limit of 22.

Defence Agent Tommy Allan acknowledged it was a “serious offence” and he had nothing to offer by way of mitigation in terms of the driving,.

He noted, however, that no one else had been hurt and Anderson had already been remanded in prison since 19th July.

Mr Allan said Anderson, who was appearing via video link from Grampian prison, “knows quite well he is not going anywhere today”.

However, he asked Sheriff Cruickshank to take into account letters submitted by his mother, his partner and himself by way of explanation.

Sheriff Cruickshank said that given the evidence and Anderson’s previous record of offending he had no alternative but impose a custodial sentence.

“It was fortuitous, indeed remarkable, that the offence did not lead to serious injuries or fatalities,” he said.

Sheriff Cruickshank jailed Anderson for a total of 14 months and banned him from driving from two years seven months. He must pass an extended test before he can drive again.