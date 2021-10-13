News

New chairman at the head of Cope

Neil Jamieson has taken over as the new chairman of social enterprise Cope.

He replaced John Tait, who has been in the role for five years, at last week’s AGM.

Mr Tait will remain on the board as vice-chair alongside Jacqui Birnie.

He said he was sure the new chairman would “make an excellent job of it as he has been part of the organisation right from the start”.

One of Mr Jamieson’s first tasks will be to recruit a new CEO, after Ingrid Webb stepped down from the post in August.

The new chairman said Cope had long been an organisation “close to Shetland’s heart”, but said they needed to remind people why what they do is more important than ever.

“We look forward to getting a new CEO in place and building on the great successes we have already achieved,” he said.

