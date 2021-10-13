News

NHS ramping up Covid booster and flu vaccination programmes

10 hours 28 min ago 0
NHS ramping up Covid booster and flu vaccination programmes
The vaccine.

NHS Shetland will be offering more people Covid vaccine boosters, second doses and flu vaccinations over the next few weeks.

The health board said it administered over 700 flu vaccines and over 900 doses of the Covid vaccine last week.

This week they said they would be inviting people aged 70 and over, and those who were “extremely clinically vulnerable” for a Covid booster jab – if it is at least six months since their second dose.

They will also be continuing to invite 12-15-year-olds for their first doses.

Also being invited will be people aged 16-17, and 18 and over, for their second doses.

Pregnant women and pre-school children will be contacted for their flu vaccinations.

NHS Shetland said most will be contacted by phone, some will be invited to attend a clinic at their health centre and some will be invited to the Gilbertson vaccination centre in Lerwick.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

One new Covid case
News

One new Covid case

Shetland has recorded just one new Covid case today (Wednesday). That follows four cases being recorded in the past two days consecutively. The isles have…

11 hours 5 min ago
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.