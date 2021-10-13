NHS ramping up Covid booster and flu vaccination programmes

The vaccine.

NHS Shetland will be offering more people Covid vaccine boosters, second doses and flu vaccinations over the next few weeks.

The health board said it administered over 700 flu vaccines and over 900 doses of the Covid vaccine last week.

This week they said they would be inviting people aged 70 and over, and those who were “extremely clinically vulnerable” for a Covid booster jab – if it is at least six months since their second dose.

They will also be continuing to invite 12-15-year-olds for their first doses.

Also being invited will be people aged 16-17, and 18 and over, for their second doses.

Pregnant women and pre-school children will be contacted for their flu vaccinations.

NHS Shetland said most will be contacted by phone, some will be invited to attend a clinic at their health centre and some will be invited to the Gilbertson vaccination centre in Lerwick.