More funding for marine litter scheme

52 min ago 0
Lerwick's Fishing for Litter skip.

The Scottish government has pledged £180,000 towards the Fishing for Litter scheme – which aims to support the removal of marine litter.

Three of the scheme’s 20 ports are based in Shetland, with skips in Lerwick, Scalloway and Cullivoe.

Fishing for Litter also helps to raise awareness of the harm of marine letter with the fishing industry, communities and school children.

It is hoped the funding can help the scheme achieve an ambitious target of landing 150 tonnes of litter within the next year.

The funding will be used to cover waste collection and disposal, staff costs and education materials.

First launched in Scotland in 2005, Fishing for Litter has grown to include 20 harbours, with more than 280 fishing vessels collecting 1,844 tonnes of marine litter.

