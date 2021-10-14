New membership scheme set for leisure centres

A new membership scheme will be launched across Shetland Recreation Trust's leisure centres on 1st November. Photo: Brian Gray

A new membership scheme will be launched across Shetland Recreation Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres next month, which it says will make it cheaper to access the facilities.

It is also introducing a concessionary rate for people on certain benefits.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said: “This is a really exciting change to our subscriptions and represents fantastic value for money. I am confident it will prove very popular and lead to more people using our leisure centres more often.”

MORE4Life memberships will be introduced on 1st November and replace the existing subscription model.

Individual and family/household memberships will be available and will allow subscribers to use any SRT centre as well as some fitness centres across Scotland.

Individuals will pay £25 a month while household memberships for two adults and any number of children aged under 18 at the same address are £39 a month.

Facilities and activities covered in the membership include swimming, gym and fitness suites, health suites, studio and fitness classes, online classes, racquet sports (badminton, squash and table tennis), climbing wall and bowls rinks.

Meanwhile, the access to leisure concession rate will see those who qualify paying just £1 to take part in any of the activities included in MORE4Life.