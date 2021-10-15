News

Co-op supermarket in Sandwick gets green light despite objections

Plans for a new Co-op supermarket in Sandwick have been approved by council planners.

The application had met strong objections from members of the local community and shops in the area, who claimed the supermarket would have a serious effect on their business.

But council planners have approved the application, stating it will “promote employment opportunities” in the area.

Construction will now begin in early 2022, with the store expected to be hope by Christmas 2022 or early 2023.

Seamount Property Developments, who had submitted the application on behalf of Co-op, praised the council’s decision.

Director Alastair Ness said: “We welcome the decision by planning officers at Shetland Islands Council to approve our application for a new convenience store at Sandwick.

“We have engaged extensively with the local community and other stakeholders throughout the planning application process and I’d like to thank all of those that took time to respond to the consultation.

“The store will create around 20 new full- and part-time jobs and an overall investment of £1.2 million, with a local Shetland-based contractor to be appointed to carry out the construction of the store, which will crucially also help support local jobs.”

