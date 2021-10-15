In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 15th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A man who crashed into a house after a high-speed police chase and while five times over the drink-driving limit was jailed at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
- SIC convener Malcolm Bell has confirmed he will not stand for re-election next year. He spoke about his time on the council, Viking Energy and autonomy this week.
- NorthLink’s decision not to allow passengers to book shared cabins has been labelled an “absolute farce” – because passengers are being asked to sleep next to strangers in sleeping pods.
- None of Shetland’s three theory test centres are ready for tests yet, eight weeks after the DVSA announced they would be opening them.
- Roadshows will be held next month for folk to discuss fixed links with experts on the subject.
- SPORT – Netball and indoor hockey will return this month, while last year’s darts season comes to an end and a Shetland men’s hockey team plays its first matches.
