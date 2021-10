Police are appealing for information.

A person was taken to hospital on Thursday night after a car overturned near the Tingwall straights.

Police said they were called to the A970 road near the Tingwall Airport at around 5.20pm to a report of an overturned vehicle.

The ambulance also attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was cleared by 6.30pm, police said.