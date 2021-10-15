Wishart calls for more support for those who experience baby loss

The Lerwick Town Hall was lit up blue and pink for baby loss awareness week. Photo: SIC

MSP Beatrice Wishart has called for the Scottish government to step up the mental health support available to those who experience baby loss.

Ms Wishart said in some cases, parents had been sent home with just a leaflet.

And she called it “utterly tragic” that some devastated parents had been put back onto the ward with new mothers.

The isles MSP said that while it was an experience many families shared, “many women and their families still don’t receive the support they need”.

“The guilt and the ‘what-ifs’ can be crushing. The toll on a person’s mental health can be life-altering.

“It’s astonishing that in some cases, women have been sent home with just a leaflet and no follow up. That’s just not good enough.”

She was talking as baby loss awareness week draws to a close.

Ms Wishart said that “comprehensive mental health support for both women and their families” needs to be introduced.

“That means access to specialised support, which can be followed up for as long as it is needed.

“Of course, nothing can take away the pain of losing a baby. But nobody should feel as though they have to go through this alone.”