Almost £400k of sustainability funding for isles projects

The Scottish government has provided just under £400,000 to six Shetland projects focused on sustainability.

Through the £2 million Island Communities Fund, 29 successful community groups and businesses have been awarded grants of up to £150,000 each.

In Shetland, the Foula Wool Spinning Mill earned the largest grant. It was given just shy of £100,000, with a grant of £98,200.

Shetland Seafood Auctions Ltd were given £75,328 to purchase electric transport for their business, while Scalloway Meat Company were awarded £73,940 to take their first steps towards becoming a net zero business.

The other projects to benefit were the Lerwick Boating Club (£20,842), Kergord Hatchery Bookshop (£39,810) and Ocean Kinetics, which received £91,197.