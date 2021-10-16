News

Almost £400k of sustainability funding for isles projects

4 hours 6 min ago 0
Almost £400k of sustainability funding for isles projects

The Scottish government has provided just under £400,000 to six Shetland projects focused on sustainability.

Through the £2 million Island Communities Fund, 29 successful community groups and businesses have been awarded grants of up to £150,000 each.

In Shetland, the Foula Wool Spinning Mill earned the largest grant. It was given just shy of £100,000, with a grant of £98,200.

Shetland Seafood Auctions Ltd were given £75,328 to purchase electric transport for their business, while Scalloway Meat Company were awarded £73,940 to take their first steps towards becoming a net zero business.

The other projects to benefit were the Lerwick Boating Club (£20,842), Kergord Hatchery Bookshop (£39,810) and Ocean Kinetics, which received £91,197.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.