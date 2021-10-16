Coastguard attending to medical transfer and crashed drone

The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

A patient has been transferred by coastguard helicopter from Yell to the Clickimin landing site this morning (Saturday).

The coastguard said a call came through the NHS at around 8.50am to request a helicopter for the transfer.

It was expected to have landed at the Clickimin at around 10.30am.

Coastguard teams are also currently in the process of removing a crashed drone off the Hillswick beach.

The coastguard said that a small model plane-type device had washed up on the beach.