Crowds enjoy Peerie Hairst Spree in Lerwick

Folk have gathered in Commercial Street for Living Lerwick’s Peerie Hairst Spree this afternoon (Saturday).

Musicians Charity Johnson and Alice and Lorraine played early on Saturday afternoon, with The Isaac Webb Trio, Ten Tonne Dozer and Arthur Nicolson set to play later on.

The event, inside Living Lerwick’s new marquee outside the Royal Bank of Scotland, is on until 6pm on Saturday night and again between 12-6pm on Sunday.

The Lounge Bar is supplying bar services, with outdoor tables proving popular already.