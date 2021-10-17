News

Organisations ‘could learn a lot’ from SIC’s family support, MSP says

6 hours 58 min ago 0
Organisations ‘could learn a lot’ from SIC’s family support, MSP says

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick has praised the SIC’s family support service Anchor on a visit north, saying organisations “could learn a lot” from the service.

Anchor provides support to families facing difficult situations, helping them to navigate their struggles before reaching crisis point by providing advice, food packages and clothing.

After meeting its team, Ms Roddick said she was “heartened” by the work they were doing locally.

“The work of Anchor in providing emotional and practical support to struggling families is truly invaluable,” she said.

The SNP representative also met with workers from Voluntary Action Shetland, and paid tribute to the work they do as well.

“I believe that organisations throughout the region could learn a lot from Anchor, Voluntary Action Shetland and Shetland Islands Council’s work.

“It was really great to hear some success stories coming out of the pandemic.”

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.