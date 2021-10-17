Organisations ‘could learn a lot’ from SIC’s family support, MSP says

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick has praised the SIC’s family support service Anchor on a visit north, saying organisations “could learn a lot” from the service.

Anchor provides support to families facing difficult situations, helping them to navigate their struggles before reaching crisis point by providing advice, food packages and clothing.

After meeting its team, Ms Roddick said she was “heartened” by the work they were doing locally.

“The work of Anchor in providing emotional and practical support to struggling families is truly invaluable,” she said.

The SNP representative also met with workers from Voluntary Action Shetland, and paid tribute to the work they do as well.

“I believe that organisations throughout the region could learn a lot from Anchor, Voluntary Action Shetland and Shetland Islands Council’s work.

“It was really great to hear some success stories coming out of the pandemic.”