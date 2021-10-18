News

‘Really?’ – The Scotsman apologises after headline implies Shetland is in the Hebrides

'Really?' – The Scotsman apologises after headline implies Shetland is in the Hebrides

The Scotsman has apologised after a headline on the cover of its Saturday magazine referred to Shetland star Douglas Henshall as a “Hebridean hero”.

The cover of Saturday’s Scotsman magazine, which drew criticism for its headline.

Many social media users pointed out that neither the show, nor its star, are from or based in the Hebrides.

In Monday’s paper, The Scotsman published a correction and apologised for the error.

“In Saturday’s magazine, a headline on the cover incorrectly placed Shetland in the Hebrides,” the page two correction read.

“Shetland is, of course, part of the Northern Isles.”

Mr Henshall had responded to the mistake by posting a photo of the magazine cover to Twitter, writing: “Hebridean? Really?”

Shetland makes its long-awaited return to TV screens on Wednesday night.

