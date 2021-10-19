In-person food festival to return this weekend

The Taste of Shetland food festival will return in-person this weekend, with an online offering for those who still cannot make it.

Shetland Food and Drink’s (SFAD) annual festival of food returns to the Clickimin on Saturday.

Businesses such as Shetlandeli, Waas Bakery and Whalsay Made will welcome visitors between 10am and 5pm this weekend, while Frankie’s Fish and Chips will be trading from the new Taste of Shetland trailer outside.

As well as the in-person event, viewers from around the world will be able to tune into a virtual helping – following on from the success of last year’s virtual event.

SFAD manager Claire White said the dual format would give local businesses “the best of both worlds”.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our members who are contributing generously to market stalls, the festival broadcast and our fabulous raffle.

“We are also incredibly grateful to Scottish Sea Farms who are sponsoring our festival for the third year running.”

The online festival will be viewable on the Taste of Shetland Facebook page, or on their website, between 11am and 3pm Saturday.