NorthLink amends schedule due to adverse weather forecast

NorthLink Ferries has announced that services face disruption.

NorthLink’s MV Hjaltland will leave Aberdeen for Lerwick earlier than scheduled on Wednesday because of “adverse weather conditions”.

The Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen at 5pm – two hours earlier than normal.

The ferry operator also said the Hrossey may leave Lerwick at 4.30pm, rather than 5.30pm, on Wednesday afternoon.

An update on that decision will follow on Wednesday morning.

Both of Wednesday’s freight sailings will also be affected, with the MV Helliar no longer calling at Kirkwall.

She will instead leave Aberdeen at 3pm and sail directly to Lerwick.

The MV Hildasay will also leave Lerwick at 3pm for Aberdeen.