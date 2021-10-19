News

Polycrub takes outstanding achievement environmental award

5 hours 50 min ago 0
Polycrub takes outstanding achievement environmental award

Polycrub Shetland has scooped an outstanding achievement award in recognition of its efforts to tackle environmental impacts and reduce carbon emissions.

The company was one of four Scottish companies to earn the award at the Vibes Scottish Environment Business awards.

The winners were deemed exemplars of good environmental practice at a time when tackling climate change has never been more urgent.

Nortenergy chairman Drew Ratter, which helped create Polycrub, said the company’s approach to the business had “always been heavily informed by the fight against climate change”.

“The first crubs were created as part of a climate change project, to encourage local food production,” he said.

“We came up with the idea of using recycled materials right from the start and looking at the big aquaculture industry in Shetland we were keen to help them to recycle.

“It is a big win for both us and them, and we propose to use the recycled pipe to the extent of its availability.

“So it feels to me that winning this Vibes award is a big win for us and for the important Scottish aquaculture sector. We are extremely
pleased.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.