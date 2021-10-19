Polycrub takes outstanding achievement environmental award

Polycrub Shetland has scooped an outstanding achievement award in recognition of its efforts to tackle environmental impacts and reduce carbon emissions.

The company was one of four Scottish companies to earn the award at the Vibes Scottish Environment Business awards.

The winners were deemed exemplars of good environmental practice at a time when tackling climate change has never been more urgent.

Nortenergy chairman Drew Ratter, which helped create Polycrub, said the company’s approach to the business had “always been heavily informed by the fight against climate change”.

“The first crubs were created as part of a climate change project, to encourage local food production,” he said.

“We came up with the idea of using recycled materials right from the start and looking at the big aquaculture industry in Shetland we were keen to help them to recycle.

“It is a big win for both us and them, and we propose to use the recycled pipe to the extent of its availability.

“So it feels to me that winning this Vibes award is a big win for us and for the important Scottish aquaculture sector. We are extremely

pleased.”