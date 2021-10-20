Drivers asked to use caution after oil spillages

Drivers are being asked to use caution while driving after reports of oil spillages on the main road.

The SIC said it had received reports of spillages on the A970 between Lerwick and the South Nesting junction.

A mixture of spilled oil and heavy rain had made the road slippery in patches, the council said.

Roads staff are currently spreading sand and placing signs at the worst affected areas, but drivers have been urged to exercise care – particularly on bends or in areas where signs are in place.