Early day motion recognises the achievement of last Shetland Bus man

The life of the last member of the Shetland Bus and the vital role he played in the war effort is being recognised in parliament.

A parliamentary early day motion has been lodged at Westminster in honour of Jakob Strandheim, who has died in Norway at the age of 101.

The Shetland Bus was a series of operations run between occupied Norway and Shetland during the Second World War, transporting refugees out of Axis-controlled territory and moving agents and material into Norway to disrupt enemy forces.

It is believed the clandestine operations helped keep as many as 350,000 Axis troops diverted during the war, providing invaluable benefit to the Allied cause.

Raising the early day motion is isles MP Alistair Carmichael.



“It is right that we recognise the passing of this part of our history from living memory,” said Mr Carmichael.

“We are proud in the isles of our historic links to Norway, and of the vital role these islands played in the course of the World Wars.

“Jakob’s role – and that of the other crew members and local communities – is something that we must continue to commemorate and learn from even as the events themselves become more distant.”