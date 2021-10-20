News

Early day motion recognises the achievement of last Shetland Bus man

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 11 min ago 0
Early day motion recognises the achievement of last Shetland Bus man

The life of the last member of the Shetland Bus and the vital role he played in the war effort is being recognised in parliament.

A parliamentary early day motion has been lodged at Westminster in honour of Jakob Strandheim, who has died in Norway at the age of 101.

The Shetland Bus was a series of operations run between occupied Norway and Shetland during the Second World War, transporting refugees out of Axis-controlled territory and moving agents and material into Norway to disrupt enemy forces.

It is believed the clandestine operations helped keep as many as 350,000 Axis troops diverted during the war, providing invaluable benefit to the Allied cause.

Raising the early day motion is isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

“It is right that we recognise the passing of this part of our history from living memory,” said Mr Carmichael.

“We are proud in the isles of our historic links to Norway, and of the vital role these islands played in the course of the World Wars.

“Jakob’s role – and that of the other crew members and local communities – is something that we must continue to commemorate and learn from even as the events themselves become more distant.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.