Woman assaulted at public hall in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 19 min ago 0
Staney Hill Public Hall. Photo: Google.

A man is alleged to have assaulted a 39-year-old woman in Lerwick.

Police Scotland said the alleged assault happened at around 9pm on Monday at Staney Hill Public Hall.

Inspector Sam Greshon of Lerwick police station said:  “A number of witnesses have told us that a car drove past whilst the incident was ongoing, however we have been unable to trace the driver of that car, unfortunately we don’t have a make or model.

“I would appeal to the driver to come forward as you may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dash-cam.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0720 of 19th October.”

