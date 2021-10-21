Debate to be held into DVSA’s handling of isles

A debate will be held on the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency’s (DVSA) treatment of Shetland at Westminster.

MP Alistair Carmichael will lead the debate on Wednesday morning, having been a vocal critic of the government agency following a string of high-profile disasters in the past months.

It comes a week after he wrote to transport committee chairman Huw Merriman calling for a government inquiry into the running of the DVSA.

Mr Carmichael said the agency “now requires serious and urgent ministerial attention”.

“I want to know from ministers why they have allowed the situation to get where it has,” he said.

The MP said he would be asking ministers to explain the “attitude of the DVSA towards the communities in the Northern Isles”.