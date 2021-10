A fishing vessel is under tow after losing power in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Aith lifeboat was dispatched along with the Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter following the issue with the Banff-registered Enterprise II.

The vessel lost power and was left drifting 60 miles west of the isles.

Another vessel has been towing her back to Scalloway, with the Aith lifeboat shadowing her.