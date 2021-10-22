In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 22nd October) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Isles MP Alistair Carmichael reveals he has received death threats, while MSP Beatrice Wishart says she had been on the receiving end of “vile” abuse.

• Isles man Mark Toka has been left feeling “extremely happy” after winning a £126,000 BMW – plus £20,000 in cash.

• The row over two controversial new Co-ops has entered a new phase with news the Sandwick store has been approved.

• Tribute has been paid to the last Shetland Bus man, who has died at the age of 101

• It’s a happy birthday to the Trondra and Burra bridges, which have celebrated their 50th anniversary.

• Plastic pollution has been described as an increasingly serious problem for isles birds after several reports of dead gannets being found.

• Find out how to create a ‘spooktacular’ look in our Hallowe’en feature.

• SPORT: A fresh drive is under way to secure a new dedicated location for isles gymnasts to hone their skills.