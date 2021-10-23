Sample the best of Shetland’s food and drink at festival

Food and drink lovers are encouraged to head to Clickimin Leisure Centre today (Saturday) as Shetland Food and Drink’s (SFAD) Taste of Shetland Festival returns, featuring the best of the isles’ food producers.

This year sees the festival take place both online and in person in a festival first.

SFAD manager Claire White, said: “This year’s pioneering dual format is a response to member requests that we run in person and broadcast festivals simultaneously.

“It gives local businesses the best of both worlds: face-to-face trading with customers and international profile to help cultivate the global appetite for Shetland’s exceptional quality produce long term.”

Between 10am and 5pm a variety of retail and entertainment experiences will be on offer in Clickimin’s main hall, including market stalls featuring Waas Bakery, Whalsay Made, Island Deli, Shetland Reel and Mix Up Sweets.

In the multi-use studio the SIC school meals service will be selling refreshments including soup, bannocks, stovies, fishcakes and traybakes.

Children can also take part in a range of free activities including hook a deuk, splat the rat, buzz wire, food-themed Bookbug and art sessions, and a sensory quiz in the studio.

For those unable to attend in person the festival goes virtual between 11am and 3pm on the Taste of Shetland Facebook page and at www.tasteofshetland.com