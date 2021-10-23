VIDEO: Watch as rescued seal is released

A seal pup rescued from a bay in Aberdeen has been released here in the hope it will make its way back to Arctic waters.

The ringed seal, a species normally spotted off Greenland and Norway, has spent eight weeks being cared for by the Scottish SPCA and was flown up to Shetland yesterday (Friday) by the charity Civil Air Support.

The male seal, which has been named Hispi, was released at Cross-voe-sand in Northmavine this morning after spending the night at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.

Hispi was rescued from Cove Bay last month after British Divers Marine Life Rescue raised the alarm.

They found the pup underweight, had abrasions on its back, an eye ulcer and appeared lethargic.