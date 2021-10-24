Life in Shetland News

Jackie Darbyshire 1 hour 33 min ago
Visit the Hallowe’en House…if you dare!
Krista and Colin Tulloch's Hallowe'en House in Hardbrakes Place, Dunrossness. Photo: Jackie Darbyshire

Visitors to Krista and Colin Tulloch’s house this week are in for a real fright.

The couple have transformed their home, in Hardbrakes Place, Dunrossness, into a spooky Hallowe’en House complete with moving window displays and skeletons galore in the garden.

Krista told The Shetland Times: “We really just want everyone to enjoy a bit of Hallowe’en fun and magic both young and old and in the process hopefully raise some money in aid of Ability Shetland which we have donation tins on the fence for.”

This year’s display is their biggest yet and also their last here as they are moving soon.

Krista said: “You never know what might appear – dancing skeletons, ghosts, Frankenstein or werewolves.”

The display was switched on tonight (Sunday) and will run from 6.30pm to 10.30pm every evening until Sunday.

