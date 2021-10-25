Dogs against Drugs show off their skills

From left Megan Grant with Bravo and Hannah Anderson with Hera. Photo:Dave Donaldson

There were plenty of oohs and aahs yesterday as the latest recruits to the Dogs Against Drugs charity were the VIPs during a demonstration session at Nortlink Ferry Terminal.

Seasoned drug detection dogs Oscar and Thor executed dummy operations as guests moved throughout the terminal.

After a question and answer session with drug dog instructor Michael Coutts, the main stars of hour long demonstration made an appearance.

Hera and Bravo, five month old Springer Spaniels, arrived in Shetland in August and are currently undergoing ‘environmental training’ as a foundation on which to build the skills needed to become operational drug detection dogs.

Handlers Megan Grant and Hannah Anderson discussed the puppies progress so far and answered the many questions children at the event put to them.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday, 29th October.