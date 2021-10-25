Tribute paid following death of Half Way House resident

Charlotte Robertson outside her home the half way house. Photo:Dave Donaldson

An elderly woman who stayed in one of Shetland’s best-known houses has died at the age of 88.

Police officers found the body of Charlotte Robertson at her Sand Water home last Monday after concerns were raised.

Miss Robertson had stayed in the house – widely known as the Halfway House – since the 1950s.

A Police Scotland statement read: “We received report of concern for person at a property in the Sand Water area of Shetland around 12.40pm on Monday, 18th October, 2021.

“Officers attended and the body of an 88-year-old woman was found within.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Miss Robertson was regarded as a very private person, but featured last year on the anti-windfarm Facebook page Save Shetland after it emerged eight of the 103 Viking Energy turbines would be sited within two kilometres of her home.

Viking Energy said at the time that it had maintained regular contact with Miss Robertson, and had sought to offer ongoing help and support.

This week Save Shetland’s Ernie Ramaker said: “Save Shetland are very saddened to hear of Lottie’s passing. We visited on several occasions and she was a lovely, private person. We extend our sympathy to her family.”