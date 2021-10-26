Man is fined for having knife at airport

A man appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court for having a knife at Sumburgh Airport.

But seaman Michal Sabola, 47, of Gdynia, Poland, openly admitted having the weapon when he placed it on a tray going through security.

He made no complaint when told he would be unable to take the knife – which he had been using at his work – onto the plane to Aberdeen, where Sabola had intended to catch another flight to his native Poland.

Instead, he spent a night in the cells after the police were contacted.

By that point, the nervous flyer had been found smoking in the toilet – something which drew more attention from security staff.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court today [Tuesday], first offender Sabola admitted having an article which had a blade, or was sharply pointed – namely, a knife – without reasonable excuse of lawful authority. The offence happened on 25th October.

The court heard Sabola had subsequently missed his flight to Aberdeen, and his connection to Poland.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him £100 for the offence, and granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the knife.