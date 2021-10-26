News

Police issue crime prevention advice for the darker evenings

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 20 min ago 0
Police have urged folk to keep their homes safe from thieves amid the darker evenings.

Shetland Police posted the warning on Twitter, saying: “ As the clocks change, make sure you don’t ‘fall back’ in your home security as well.

“Darker nights mean that it’s easier for thieves to target your property so follow our advice to keep your home safe after dark.”

Crime prevention tips include using timer switches on lights and radios to make homes appear occupied; ensuring doors and windows are secured; keeping garden tools and ladders locked away; using a quality lock for garden sheds and making a note of all makes models and serial numbers for personal property.

People can visitwww.immobilise.com  to create a free private and secure inventory of their personal property. 

Visit  scotland.police.uk#keepingpeoplesafe for more advice.

