Three historic murals add colour to Anderson High School

Three murals painted in the 1960s and 1970s have been restored to their former glory and put on display at the new Anderson High School in Lerwick.

Two of the murals were painted by former AHS pupils Ian Coutts and Ian Guthrie, while the third is Martin Emslie’s popular painting of Lerwick – which was formerly on display at the Freefield Centre.

All three have been taken out of storage recently.

The paintings from Mr Coutts and Mr Guthrie were created in 1963 under the encouragement of their art teacher, Charlie Forret, who asked them to create something for the new dining area which had just then been built.

Their works will now overlook the new AHS dining area in a fitting move.

Mr Emslie recently helped to restore his 1979 painting, which is now on display in the canteen.

AHS head teacher Valerie Nicolson said they were “so pleased” to have the works on display in the school.

“They are an important part of the school’s art history and they now have pride of place in a busy part of the school, where they add a lot of colour and character,” she said.