Trustees Week will aim to highlight the benefits behind volunteering

A long-standing volunteer is encouraging people to chip in with community efforts ahead of an event planned by Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS).

Secretary of the Scalloway Youth and Community Centre, Sonia Inkster, says volunteering brings huge benefits.

Her comments come ahead of Trustees Week due to be staged by VAS.

“I get to meet new people, give something back to my community, sharing my skills, knowledge and experience gained in youth and community work,” she said.

Mrs Inkster is one of a number of people taking part in a special question and answer session involving trustees from isles charities.

It is hoped the session will help provide more information on what it means to be a trustee.

VAS says the work of trustees and volunteers has never been more important than during the pandemic.

It follows concerns community halls are dealing with major problems in attracting new volunteers, with Sound Hall in Lerwick facing possible closures unless sufficient numbers come forward at an annual general meeting planned for this Thursday.

VAS says trustees have made difficult decisions for their organisations, their staff and volunteers, and the people they supported.

It has planned an online Zoom event next Tuesday from 7pm, with a taster session on trustee roles and responsibilities.

The session is being planned to allow people to ask questions and find out more information about being a trustee.