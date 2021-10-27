Bus leaves road in Tingwall

A passenger bus left the road this morning, requiring one occupant to be taken to hospital.

The accident occurred near Tingwall airport at around 10am this morning.

A Scottish Police spokesperson said: “Around 10am, police were called to the A971 near to Tingwall Airport, following a report of a bus leaving the road.

“There were no serious injuries reported and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

They added: “Recovery has been arranged.”

