Headlines News

Bus leaves road in Tingwall

Stuart Prestidge 6 hours 27 min ago
Bus leaves road in Tingwall

A passenger bus left the road this morning, requiring one occupant to be taken to hospital.

The accident occurred near Tingwall airport at around 10am this morning.

A Scottish Police spokesperson said: “Around 10am, police were called to the A971 near to Tingwall Airport, following a report of a bus leaving the road.

“There were no serious injuries reported and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

They added: “Recovery has been arranged.”

More information as we receive it.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.