Shetland records a Covid free day

Shetland has recorded no new cases of Covid-19, the latest Scottish government figures show.

This marks the first day this month with zero cases and the first since the end of September.

Across Scotland 2,566 new cases were confirmed today, Wednesday, 27th October. There were 27 reported deaths, 57 people remained in intensive care and 925 people remain hospitalised.

The rolling, seven day figure of confirmed Covid cases in Shetland between the 18th and 24th October stands at 13.