Headlines News

Covid cases spike

Stuart Prestidge 10 hours 16 min ago
Covid cases spike

Shetland has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19, the latest Scottish government figures show.

It comes after yesterday became the first day this month with zero cases and the first since the end of September.

Across Scotland 2,153 new cases were confirmed today, Thursday, 28th October. There were 20 reported deaths, 58 people remained in intensive care and 932 people remain hospitalised.

The rolling, seven day figure of confirmed Covid cases in Shetland between the 19th and 25th October stands at 16.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.