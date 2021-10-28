Covid cases spike

Shetland has recorded eight new cases of Covid-19, the latest Scottish government figures show.

It comes after yesterday became the first day this month with zero cases and the first since the end of September.

Across Scotland 2,153 new cases were confirmed today, Thursday, 28th October. There were 20 reported deaths, 58 people remained in intensive care and 932 people remain hospitalised.

The rolling, seven day figure of confirmed Covid cases in Shetland between the 19th and 25th October stands at 16.