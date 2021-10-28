‘Serious concerns’ about national care service, IJB hears

The chairwoman of the integrated joint board between the SIC and NHS has said there is “no evidence” that a national care service would improve the standard of care in the isles.

Emma Macdonald said she had “serious concerns” about what was being proposed, and particularly about how it would be financed.

And she added that “the rest of Scotland could learn a lot” from Shetland’s own care system.

She was talking at this morning’s special IJB meeting, who met to consider their response to a consultation into a Scottish government proposed care service.

NHS Shetland board member Jane Haswell said of the proposed move to a national system of care, instead of Shetland delivering and funding its care on its own: “We can’t lose sight of the importance of local knowledge and relationships.”

IJB chief officer Brian Chittick told members there was a “significant risk of ‘system shock’” and “tension” within the care sector if Scotland moved to a national care model.