AB/CD concert cancelled due to lack of security staff

Mareel.

An AC/DC tribute gig in December has been cancelled due to a lack of available security staff in the isles.

Shetland Arts said the AB/CD concert, which was set to be held at Mareel, had to be cancelled because there were not enough SIA certified door staff available.

It was set to be held on 27th December.

Shetland Arts said despite its best efforts it had not proved possible to secure enough security staff to run a standing gig of this size.

“I would like to apologise to everyone impacted by this cancellation, it is a really difficult situation that we are in now

with regards to having sufficient SIA licensed door staff to be able to safely run a large standing event,” Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said.

Customers will receive automatic refunds, Shetland Arts said.