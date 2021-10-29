Headlines News

In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:

Stuart Prestidge 5 hours 10 min ago
In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:

In today’s (29th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

• A Liverpudlian bus driver has lost an unfair dismissal case. He claimed discrimination after alleging an HR manager told  him to “calm down, calm down”.
• Two ministers from the Department for Transport say the SIC is to blame for Shetland being left without a HGV and motorbike test site, which forces learners to travel to Orkney or Aberdeen.
• A sheriff has insisted racism has no place in the isles. Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was speaking as he fined a teenager who admitted shouting a “loathsome and despicable” comment.
• A breakthrough has been reached in the stalemate over air traffic control centralisation. But a Labour MSP has voiced concern the agreement may lead to closures through the back door.
• Plus a pictorial look back at last weekend’s Taste of Shetland Food and Drink Festival.
• SPORT – Netball players head south for tryouts for inclusion in the U-17 European Championship to be held next year.
• SPORT – Shetland Badminton Association held its first competition of the season for its peerie players.

Plus entertainment options, readers letters, opinion and more.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.