In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:

In today’s (29th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

• A Liverpudlian bus driver has lost an unfair dismissal case. He claimed discrimination after alleging an HR manager told him to “calm down, calm down”.

• Two ministers from the Department for Transport say the SIC is to blame for Shetland being left without a HGV and motorbike test site, which forces learners to travel to Orkney or Aberdeen.

• A sheriff has insisted racism has no place in the isles. Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was speaking as he fined a teenager who admitted shouting a “loathsome and despicable” comment.

• A breakthrough has been reached in the stalemate over air traffic control centralisation. But a Labour MSP has voiced concern the agreement may lead to closures through the back door.

• Plus a pictorial look back at last weekend’s Taste of Shetland Food and Drink Festival.

• SPORT – Netball players head south for tryouts for inclusion in the U-17 European Championship to be held next year.

• SPORT – Shetland Badminton Association held its first competition of the season for its peerie players.

Plus entertainment options, readers letters, opinion and more.